Theres something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Hattiesburg using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Fairley’s Wings

– Rating: 4.5/5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 631 N Main St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Burgers

#29. Indian Delight

– Rating: 4.5/5 (117 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 163 Turtle Creek Dr Ste 10 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Indian

#28. Tias Latin Food

– Rating: 4.5/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 5064 Hardy St Ste 10 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Spanish, Venezuelan, Mexican

#27. Brass Hat Midtown

– Rating: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 103 S 30th Ave Hotel Indigo Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Tapas/Small Plates, Cocktail Bars, American (Traditional)

#26. Keg & Barrel

– Rating: 4.5/5 (283 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1315 Hardy St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Pubs, American (Traditional)

#25. GrateFull Soul

– Rating: 4.5/5 (34 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 205 Main St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Soul Food

#24. T-Bones Records & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (180 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2101 Hardy St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes, Vinyl Records

#23. Movie Star

– Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5209 Old Hwy 11 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Southern, Buffets

#22. 4th Street Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 2505 West 4th St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Sports Bars, American (Traditional)

#21. Southbound Bagel and Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5/5 (98 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 217 E Front St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Bagels, Breakfast & Brunch

#20. Coney Island Lunch Stand

– Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 400 N Main St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Hot Dogs

#19. Art Of Roux

– Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: 208 N 38th Ave Ste 10 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Food Trucks

#18. Cinco De Mayo Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 6414 Hwy 98 W Ste 150 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Mexican

#17. Petra Cafe Greek & Mediterranean

– Rating: 4.5/5 (135 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6060 US Hw 49 Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: American (Traditional), Greek, Mediterranean

#16. Mario’s Italian Resturant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (120 reviews)

– Address: 122 Carlisle Dr Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Italian, Beer Bar, Wine Bars

#15. The Bird House Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 6763 US-98 Ste 1 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Cafes, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Health Markets

#14. Jutamas Thai Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (247 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 910 Timothy Ln Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Thai

#13. Trattoria Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 128 E Front St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Italian, Pizza, Wine Bars

#12. Mo’Bay Beignet Co – Hattiesburg

– Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 2902 Hardy St Ste 10 Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Desserts, Coffee & Tea

#11. Hattiesburgers and Blues

– Rating: 4.5/5 (24 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 142 E Front St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Burgers, Cocktail Bars, Beer Bar

#10. Blu Jazz Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (53 reviews)

– Address: 103 E Front St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Southern, Jazz & Blues, Burgers

#9. Louisiana Sisters Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (42 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3971 US Hwy 49 Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Cajun/Creole

#8. Luna Nueva

– Rating: 4.5/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 2601 Oak Grove Rd Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Mexican

#7. Newt’s Catfish

– Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 503 Elks Lake Rd Ste 30 Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Seafood

#6. Sky Sushi & Hibachi

– Rating: 4.5/5 (62 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6565 US-98 Ste 120 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese

#5. A & B Discount Grocery Chinese Takeout

– Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 700 Emerald Ln Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Chinese

#4. Salad Station

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 6169 US-98 Ste 12 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

– Categories: Salad, Soup, Wraps

#3. Southern Seafood

– Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1005 E Hardy St Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Seafood, Delis

#2. Cow & Coop’s

– Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 29 Rivers Dr Ste 20 Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Burgers

#1. Shyvonne’s Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 554 Southgate Rd Hattiesburg, MS 39401

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches

