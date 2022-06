PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Drivers have been asked to avoid Highway 29 in Perry County as crews make emergency bridge repairs on Monday, June 20.

Perry County officials said the work is taking place on Highway 29, just south of Highway 42 and B&B Grocery.

Officials said the repair is due to a roadway failure. Drivers are asked to take another route while crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) work to make repairs.