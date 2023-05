HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced contractors will close the right southbound lane of Highway 49 on Thursday, May 18.

The closure will start at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 on Highway 49 between O’Ferral Street and Arlington Loop. Crews will pour the new concrete curb and gutter that is associated with the Highway 49 project.

The lane is expected to reopen by 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19.