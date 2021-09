HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 16th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival will be happening on October 2 in Downtown Hattiesburg.

COVID-19 vaccine shots and protective supplies will be available at the event.

Music, food, vendors, arts and crafts will be available for the community to enjoy. Vendor booths are $50.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.