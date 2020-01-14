Home catches fire while owner out of town: Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday before 1:00 pm, the Laurel Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 16 Heatherwood Drive in Laurel.

Neighbors say they noticed the smoke coming from the roof of the home and called 911 immediately.

When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed with smoke. Flames were visible through the roof in the center of the home.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire after an aggressive attack, but the home sustained major damage.

According to a media release, the homeowner was out of town when the incident happened.