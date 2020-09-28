Home Instead Senior Care gives tips for navigating Flu Season during COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into the flu season, experts at Home Instead Senior Care in Hattiesburg are stressing the importance being prepared.

Fall and winter usually mark the start of the flu season. And as with the coronavirus, older people are among the most vulnerable when it comes to the flu virus.

Officials with Home Instead said the flu shot is a particularly important measure to take this year to help reduce the strain on the healthcare system that’s already dealing with COVID-19. By getting the flu vaccine, seniors can protect themselves. The vaccination can also help lessen the severity of symptoms, should you contract the flu. Both viruses share similar symptoms such as a fever, cough, body aches or fatigue, but there are differences.

“Experts with COVID tell us that you can get COVID. The symptoms show up to two to 14 days. With the flu, it’s not even that. It’s really, it comes on very suddenly. And especially be aware that if you have difficulty breathing or chest pains, that’s the time to seek medical intervention,” said Anna Edenfield with Home Instead.

Health experts suggest seniors boost their immune system, because immune defense systems become weaker with age. Staying active with daily walks or yoga can help their bodies ward off illnesses. According to Home Instead, mental health also has strong implications on the strength of a person’s immune system.

To finish off a successful defense against the flu season, Home Instead said seniors need a healthy diet and continue to practice healthy habits. Fueling the body with healthful foods that contain a

high number of vitamins and antioxidants is key.

Some simple new habits, like wearing a face mask and social distancing, can also go a long way.

