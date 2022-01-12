Home Town stars to create 85 jobs in Laurel with new manufacturing location

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – HGTV’s Home Town hosts Erin and Ben Napier will create 85 jobs in Laurel with a new manufacturing location for Scotsman Manufacturing Company.

The Napiers, the Laurel Mercantile Company co-owners and partners with Mallorie and Jim Rasberry and Emily and Josh Nowell, will open Scotsman Manufacturing Company in a revitalized facility in downtown Laurel.

The location will house wood countertop and cutting board manufacturing operations and employ 85 people.

“If we are going to be serious about revitalizing small towns, then we have to be serious about creating manufacturing in those small towns,” said Scotsman Manufacturing Company Chairman Jim Rasberry.

The Mississippi Development Authority will assist with building improvements. The company also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is given to companies that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county the company is located in. Mississippi Power will be assisting with energy efficiency upgrades to the facility.