COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Homes of Hope for Children Executive Director Michael Garrett was arrested by Columbia police on drug and prostitution charges on Thursday, September 15.

Pine Belt News reported Garrett was charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled II substance and procuring prostitution. His bond was set at $12,000.

Homes of Hope for Children officials said he was fired, and Richard Giannini was appointed as Interim Executive Director.

The home offers children across Mississippi a place to stay in times of crisis. It opened in Purvis in 2010.