JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The man accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in the Leaf River appeared in court on Wednesday, May 18.

Marty Breazeale has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Brittany Holifield. While walking into the Jones County Justice Court, Breazeale admitted to killing Holifield.

“Yes. I am sorry. I’m asking for the death penalty,” he said.

Breazeale said drugs made him kill Holifield. Her family said that excuse is not good enough.

“He hurt my little girls, and I just wanted to hurt him because he hurt my little babies. He hurt their hearts because he was high. He said he was high,” said Brent Holifield, the former husband of Brittany Holifield.

Judge Sonny Saul appointed a public defender to represent Breazeale.