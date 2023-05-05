PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with Hood Industries announced plans to build a state-of-the-art laminated plywood panel manufacturing facility in Beaumont.

The project will cost $200 million and will create 265 jobs.

Officials said the he new manufacturing facility will operate at twice the capacity of the previous facility, which was made inoperable by a tornado in April 2022. Construction will begin this summer, and manufacturing will commence in early 2025. Hood Industries plans to fill the jobs over the next four years.

“The mill has been one of the cornerstones of our company because of the support received from the community of Beaumont, Perry County and surrounding areas and the hard work of our excellent employees. We are excited to be able to rebuild the facility into one of the most modern plywood plants in North America,” said Warren Hood, owner and CEO, Hood Companies

Hood Industries is a mix of wood manufacturing and distribution operations that includes one plywood manufacturing plant, four lumber manufacturing plants and 15 specialty wood products distribution operations.