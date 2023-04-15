JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A horse led to three separate crashes in Jones County on Friday, April 14.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the incident began around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 28 in the Calhoun community.

First, a semi-truck hit the horse on the highway just north of Crepe Myrtle Lane. A car also came through and hit the horse. Finally, a pickup truck came up to the scene, left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Fire council officials said traffic had to be detoured for most of the day. Another small crash was also reported while traffic was being detoured.

(Courtesy: Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department)

One minor injury was reported, and the person was taken by ambulance to an emergency room. The horse didn’t survive the crashes.