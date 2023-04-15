JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A horse led to three separate crashes in Jones County on Friday, April 14.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the incident began around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 28 in the Calhoun community.
First, a semi-truck hit the horse on the highway just north of Crepe Myrtle Lane. A car also came through and hit the horse. Finally, a pickup truck came up to the scene, left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.
Fire council officials said traffic had to be detoured for most of the day. Another small crash was also reported while traffic was being detoured.
One minor injury was reported, and the person was taken by ambulance to an emergency room. The horse didn’t survive the crashes.