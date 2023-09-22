HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – People in Hattiesburg will be able to take to the skies this weekend for the 2nd Annual RISE Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The three-day event will take place at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. The festival kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Friday with live music, food trucks, aircraft stunts and hot air balloon rides.

Admission is just $1.00 or a donation of a canned food item. Hot air balloon rides cost $20 for adults and $15 for kids.

The festival is a fundraiser for the RISE nonprofit program, which helps people get back on their feet through education and empowerment.

Pilots said they’re thrilled to safely hit the open skies.

“I look forward to seeing the expression on people’s faces, especially the kids. They get to see something they never have seen before. It’s peaceful. You’re just floating along. I’ve had several folks tell me, ‘I want to fly, but I don’t like heights or anything like that.’ I said, ‘Well if you get uneasy, I can land.’ I may not be able to land real quick because I have to find a spot to land, but I have yet to have to land because somebody was that uneasy flying,” said Ken Johnston.

All balloon rides depend on the weather, but officials said attendees should expect smooth flying.