COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Columbia Police Department (CPD) will be serving hot meals for Community Outreach Tuesday.

On Tuesday, December 21, neighbors are encouraged to stop by the station at 202 2nd Street for a meal or to bring a meal to a neighbor in need. The lunches will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Applications for the Hope Community Collective Food Pantry will be provided, as well.