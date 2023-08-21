COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – Scorching temperatures are taking a hit on local crops and livestock in Mississippi.

Honestly Beef has been raising and herding cattle to distribute for years. The owners said the heat and drought-like conditions in Mississippi have made it difficult to get fresh water to the cows, while dry grass is making it hard to bail hay to feed the cows.

Honestly Beef owners said they’re paid by the weight of the cow. The hot temperatures have resulted in the cows losing weight, which ultimately results in a loss of money.

Crews have to work around the clock to make sure the cattle stay in good health.

“The animals are used to living outside, but we have to get out and work. Cows are still hungry. Cows still need to be fed, doctored on, loaded, all that. And it’s, it’s us having to get out there and work in the heat and then work more hours because we’re doing stuff in the heat plus in the middle of the night,” said Jaclyn Rogers, owner of Honestly Beef.

Officials with the company said the hot, dry conditions also led to a large barge load of feed catching on fire, which was a costly loss.

The heat is also affecting produce. With inflation and supply chain issues, food prices are already high. The extreme temperatures are resulting in lower crop yields, which is causing higher prices at the supermarket.