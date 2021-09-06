Hotels in Hattiesburg filling up with hurricane evacuees

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hotels are currently filled up with Hurricane Ida evacuees, making it hard for many to make reservations.

Employees at the Holiday Inn in Hattiesburg said phones have been ringing off the hook with customers wanting to know if rooms are available.

“We’ve been here since Saturday, and this hotel has managed to find us rooms. They’ve been amazing and getting us the services we need and accepting the dogs and just totally welcoming,” said Danica Cordell, who evacuated due to the hurricane.

One of the managers at the Holiday Inn said there are more customers than usual, and the hotel is working above and beyond to make sure hurricane evacuees get accommodated.



“In the last week, we’ve been pretty much sold out. Our hotel has been filled with hurricane evacuees, and it’s kind of hectic,” the manager said.

Employees are working extra hours to keep with the demand.