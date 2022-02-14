JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Free hotspots are available in Jones County starting on Monday, February 14.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 14 – Sandersville City Hall from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 15 – Laurel-Jones County Library from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16 – Ellisville Public Library from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You must be a Jones County resident, and your Laurel-Jones County Library System library card will be required. If you don’t have a library card, a valid ID and a piece of mail postmarked to your address will be accepted.