Housing, finance fairs to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 2021 Pinebelt Housing Fair will be held on Monday, November 15 at the Jackie Dole Community Center in Hattiesburg.

The event, which starts at 10:00 a.m., will feature available property throughout the area. There will be agents, management companies, realtors & representatives offering to assist participants of all ages.

The 2021 Pinebelt Finance Fair will take place at the same location on Tuesday, November 16. The event, which also starts at 10:00 a.m., will feature banks, investments firms, loan companies, organizations, and insurance companies.

Finance experts will help customers with new insurance, opening a checking or savings account and investing their finances.

The events are free and open to the general public.