Gas prices have continued their descent in cities around the country, inching closer to $3 per gallon on average.

A gallon of gas was $3.14 on average Monday, December 19, according to AAA. Gas prices have been falling consistently over the last six or more months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine initiated a global war over resources including oil and food products.

Lower demand and fears of a recession have pushed the average price of gas at the pump below year ago levels this month, and they’ve only continued to fall further in the last week. Metros in western states as well as Pennsylvania and New England are most likely to still be paying above the national average for gasoline.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 19. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.89

— Mississippi average: $2.75

— Mississippi gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.06 (-2.1%)

– Year change: -$0.22 (-7.1%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.59

– Week change: -$0.08 (-1.7%)

– Year change: +$1.26 (+37.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.49

#2. Wailuku, HI: $5.20

#3. Kahului, HI: $5.20

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Casper, WY: $2.26

#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.41

#3. Lawton, OK: $2.47

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162