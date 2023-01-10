Gas prices are slightly higher this week as refineries remain impacted by recent winter weather and China’s emergence from Covid-19 lockdowns, according to petroleum analysts.

A gallon of gas was $3.28 on average Monday, January 9, up from $3.22 a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 9. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

“As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Metros along the U.S. gulf coast and in midwestern states can expect to see the lowest per gallon gas costs in the country. Despite small fluctuations in prices, prices at the pump remain well below the $5 per gallon high seen in June 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.89

— Mississippi average: $2.90

— Mississippi gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)

– Week change: +$0.04 (+1.5%)

– Year change: -$0.21 (-6.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.55

– Week change: +$0.05 (1.0%)

– Year change: +$1.23 (+37.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.43

#2. statewide, HI: $5.00

#3. Hilo, HI: $4.99

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Casper, WY: $2.69

#2. Gainesville, GA: $2.71

#3. Lawton, OK: $2.73

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162