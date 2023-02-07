Prices at the pump have dipped slightly compared with last week as demand has risen, according to the Energy Information Administration.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.47 on average Monday, February 6, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 6. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Representatives of the oil producing cartel OPEC+ convened last week and decided not to further restrict the output of oil from the countries it represents. The call to keep supplies consistent has helped keep the price of gas at the pump relatively steady for Americans despite the increase in demand. The next time the cartel will convene to discuss changes to output is in the first week of April.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.18

— Mississippi average: $3.12

— Mississippi gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

– Year change: +$0.06 (+1.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.49

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

– Year change: +$1.02 (+29.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.36

#2. Wailuku, HI: $4.98

#3. Kahului, HI: $4.98

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.94

#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.95

#3. Owensboro, KY: $2.95

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162