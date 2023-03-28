Gas prices have remained stable in recent weeks despite unrest in financial markets. Consumer fears that bank failures will spread have been quelled—for now—as the federal government has announced plans to take over failing institutions.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.44 on average Monday, March 27, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 27. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Demand for gas has risen only slightly over the last week. Prices have also stayed lower than they were this time last year thanks to settling international oil and gas markets over the last year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.01

— Mississippi average: $2.98

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)

– Year change: -$0.95 (-23.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.14

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.1%)

– Year change: $-0.85 (+-17.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.28

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.09

#3. Salinas, CA: $4.99

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.83

#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.88

#3. Tulsa, OK: $2.89