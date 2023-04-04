Gas prices are up slightly this week on average across the country as Americans brace for what the latest decision about production levels made by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations means for their wallets.

OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing nations, surprised the world when it announced this week it would cut oil production output. The move sent oil prices surging and is expected to increase the cost of an essential part of most Americans’ everyday lives, stoking fears of continued inflation.

Gas prices remain below their year-ago levels when the Russian invasion of Ukraine threw the market into disarray.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.50 on average Monday, April 3, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 3. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.03

— Mississippi average: $3.02

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.8%)

– Year change: -$0.90 (-22.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.14

– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)

– Year change: $-0.83 (+-16.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.24

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.10

#3. Salinas, CA: $4.98

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.95

#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.96

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.98