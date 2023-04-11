Gas prices are rising as warmer temps set in across the country and production gets squeezed by oil-producing Middle Eastern countries.

The U.S. is bracing for another summer of sweltering gas prices if they continue the upward trajectory seen in the past week. A majority of voters recently polled by Morning Consult said they would support a law in their own state similar to California’s price gouging law which limits the amount of profit oil and gas companies can make.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.60 on average Monday, April 10, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 10. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.09

— Mississippi average: $3.13

– Week change: +$0.06 (+1.9%)

– Year change: -$0.81 (-20.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.11

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– Year change: $-0.83 (+-16.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.24

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.12

#3. San Francisco, CA: $5.02

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. San Angelo, TX: $3.03

#2. Casper, WY: $3.08

#3. Hattiesburg, MS: $3.09