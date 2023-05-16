The price of oil has fallen over the last week, keeping prices at the pump lower for American commuters. Despite higher demand, prices have remained low, on average, nationwide.

The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline today is about 10 cents lower than a month ago, and nearly $1 less than they were at this time last year.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.54 on average Monday, May 15, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA.

“We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year-on-year deficit since COVID hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019. So the relief at the pump has been significant,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.00

— Mississippi average: $2.97

– 1-week change: -$0.04 (-1.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.05 (-25.9%)

– Record high gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.90

– 1-week change: -$0.06 (-1.5%)

– 1-year change: $-1.36 (-25.8%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.24

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.11

#3. Scottsdale, AZ: $5.11

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.91

#2. Lawton, OK: $2.92

#3. Monroe, LA: $2.93