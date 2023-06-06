Gas stations are sparing travelers from the summertime swings in prices seen a year ago when gas was more than a full dollar higher per gallon.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.55 on average Monday, June 5, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA.

Prices have been stuck around $3.50 on average coming into the summer months as domestic production and supply keep prices down. Demand has also fallen in recent weeks as Americans worry a recession could arrive sometime in the second half of the year.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Current gas price: $2.93

— Mississippi average: $2.96

– 1-week change: -$0.04 (-1.4%)

– 1-year change: -$1.46 (-33.3%)

– Record high gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.74

– 1-week change: -$0.02 (-0.4%)

– 1-year change: $-1.58 (-29.8%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.23

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.17

#3. Napa, CA: $5.04

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Hattiesburg, MS: $2.93

#2. Jackson, MS: $2.94

#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.95