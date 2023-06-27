Gas prices have remained flat on average for the last month—a trend that continues this week as Americans head into summer travel season.

With the exception of some metros where new regulations may be pushing prices higher, low demand has kept gas prices from spiking heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.57 on average Monday, June 26, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA.

Folks living in Indiana can expect their gas tax to increase after legislators approved a new extension. New climate-friendly laws in Washington have also caused oil and gas producers to pass along significant cost increases to drivers, reaching nearly $5 per gallon on average.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Current gas price: $2.97

— Mississippi average: $2.99

– 1-week change: +$0.05 (+1.7%)

– 1-year change: -$1.56 (-34.4%)

– Record high gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.62

– 1-week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)

– 1-year change: $-1.77 (-32.8%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.21

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.14

#3. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA: $5.09

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.97

#2. Jackson, MS: $2.97

#3. Hattiesburg, MS: $2.97