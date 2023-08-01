The intense heat blanketing much of the United States may have kept a lid on gas prices, with Americans scaling back their driving habits while avoiding the outdoors. But prices are still at an eight-month high.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.76 on average, July 31, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA.

In recent weeks, nationwide gas demand has stayed relatively flat, according to an AAA statement, but that overall figure masks a higher demand in places without intense heat waves—and a much lower demand in hotter areas.

Problems at refineries and low levels of stored gas mean prices are surging worldwide, according to Bloomberg. This trend is sparking fears of more inflation as nations with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are likely to cut oil production in August.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.21

— Mississippi average: $3.25

– 1-week change: +$0.19 (+6.3%)

– 1-year change: -$0.75 (-18.8%)

– Record high gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.64

– 1-week change: +$0.06 (1.6%)

– 1-year change: $-1.38 (-27.5%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.28

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.18

#3. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA: $5.10

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Jackson, MS: $3.21

#2. Hattiesburg, MS: $3.21

#3. San Angelo, TX: $3.25