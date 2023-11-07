Six states including Georgia are now seeing average prices below $3 per gallon of gasoline as prices continue their nearly two-month consecutive decline.

That’s despite market fears over conflict in the Middle East spilling over into retail gas prices for consumers. Drops in demand for gas have kept prices in check this fall, along with the cheaper seasonal blends of fuel being sold.

In some states, those prices are the lowest they’ve been all year. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan forecasts that California could see gas prices fall below $5 per gallon in the next few weeks, marking a low point for a state where drivers typically pay among the highest prices.

“While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks,” De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of November 6.

Hattiesburg by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.98

— Mississippi average: $2.90

– Week change: -$0.06 (-2.0%)

– Year change: -$0.30 (-9.2%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.94

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

– Year change: -$0.87 (-18.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.40

#2. Santa Rosa, CA: $5.32

#3. Bakersfield, CA: $5.32

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.68

#2. Warner Robins, GA: $2.73

#3. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.73

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.