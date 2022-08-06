PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) is taking steps now and planning future measures to accommodate its growing student population.

Pine Belt News reported the school district is experiencing record enrollment this year, with 4,372 students across five campuses.

In response to growing student enrollment, PSD is utilizing portable classrooms, doing road work projects and creating a new elementary school.

Four portable classrooms have been set up at Petal High School. They were made available through a three-year lease with the school district. They’re a temporary fix until ten classrooms are added to the high school. That project will be paid for with school district dollars.

The addition of a new elementary school on Herrington Road is also expected to help with the growing student population. The school will house third and fourth grades. This will allow Petal High School to expand into the current middle school that’s adjacent to it.

According to the newspaper, the school district is continuing road work projects to manage school traffic. Herrington Road near Petal Primary School is being widened from two lanes to four. PSD officials are also hoping to create an additional westbound turning lane at Herrington Road and Mississippi 42.