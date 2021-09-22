How to apply to become a Hattiesburg firefighter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced they are currently hiring firefighters and lateral transfers.

Below are the list of qualifications:

18 years of age or older

United States citizen

Hold certifications in Firefighter 1001-I-II and HAZMAT Operations & Awareness

Have a high school diploma or a GED

Have NO felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions

Possess a valid driver’s licenseBenefits:- Starting salary is between $30,000 and $33,000 per year, depending on education level.

Payscale based on longevity and education.

Continued training and professional development opportunities within the fire service.

Opportunities to further education at both The University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University through 6 credit hours per semester, tuition-free.

