How to apply to become a Hattiesburg firefighter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced they are currently hiring firefighters and lateral transfers.
Below are the list of qualifications:
- 18 years of age or older
- United States citizen
- Hold certifications in Firefighter 1001-I-II and HAZMAT Operations & Awareness
- Have a high school diploma or a GED
- Have NO felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions
- Possess a valid driver’s licenseBenefits:- Starting salary is between $30,000 and $33,000 per year, depending on education level.
- Payscale based on longevity and education.
- Continued training and professional development opportunities within the fire service.
- Opportunities to further education at both The University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University through 6 credit hours per semester, tuition-free.
Click here, to apply.