How to apply to become a Hattiesburg firefighter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced they are currently hiring firefighters and lateral transfers.

Below are the list of qualifications:

  • 18 years of age or older
  • United States citizen
  • Hold certifications in Firefighter 1001-I-II and HAZMAT Operations & Awareness
  • Have a high school diploma or a GED
  • Have NO felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions
  • Possess a valid driver’s licenseBenefits:- Starting salary is between $30,000 and $33,000 per year, depending on education level.
  • Payscale based on longevity and education.
  • Continued training and professional development opportunities within the fire service.
  • Opportunities to further education at both The University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University through 6 credit hours per semester, tuition-free.

Click here, to apply.

