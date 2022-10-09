JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is recognizing October 9 through 15 as Fire Prevention Week. The week was established in 1922, making this year its 100th anniversary.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said this year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” You have two minutes or less to safely escape a burning building once the smoke alarm sounds off. Fire officials are encouraging every household to develop an escape plan in the event of a house fire.

NFPA officials recommend the following:

Draw a map of your home that shows all doors and windows.

Visit each room and find two ways out.

All windows and doors should open easily. You should be able to use them to get outside.

Make sure your home has fire alarms. Push the test button to make sure they’re working.

Pick a meeting place outside. It should be in front of your home. Everyone will meet at this meeting place.

Make sure your house or building numbers can be seen from the street.

Talk about the plan with everyone in your home.

Make sure everyone in your home knows how to dial 911 or a local emergency number.

Practice your fire safety drill.

Learn more about fire safety by watching this Youtube video posted by the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.