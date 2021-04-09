How to protect your infant from toxic metals in baby food

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A recent report stated toxic metals have been found in baby food. According to a Congressional report, the toxic metals were found in four major baby food products, including Gerber, Happy Baby, Nurture and Beech-Nut.

Dr. Anita Henderson, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic, said toxic metals, like lead and cadmium, can have detrimental effects on the development of a child’s brain.

“Baby’s brains double in size the first year of life. So it’s really a critical time where babies are developing new pathways,” she explained.

Henderson recommended parents to limit their children to riced cereal, because rice is higher in arsenic than other cereals.



“We really want to encourage parents to limit rice. Instead, offer a variety of grains such as oatmeal and barley. Using a variety of foods helps to lower the risk of any one particularly food group exposing them to large number of toxic metals.”

According to Henderson, there are other things parents can do to limit their child’s exposure to toxic metals.

“Filter your water. Water filters out a large number of toxic metals. Limit smoking and vaping in the house because that also releases toxins into the environment.”

If a new legislation passes, it will impose strict requirements for manufacturers of baby food products, and it will require a regular test to ensure food products are within safe limits.