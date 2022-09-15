HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors who want to drive their golf cart or low-speed vehicle on city streets can being registering them with the City Clerk’s Office.

The Hattiesburg City Council passed an ordinance to allow the vehicles on city streets on August 16. The ordinance went into effect on Thursday, September 15.

Neighbors who want to register their golf cart or low-speed vehicle will need to bring their driver’s license, proof of insurance/financial liability, $100 for registration and the make, model and VIN or Serial Number of the vehicle to the City Clerk’s Office.

All registered vehicles need to have headlamps, front and rear turn signal lamps, tail lamps, stop lamps, reflectors, exterior mirror mounted on the driver’s or passenger’s side, parking brake, VIN number or Serial Number, Type 1 or Type 2 seatbelts, a proper windshield and an alert sound. Those wishing to register a golf cart or low-speed vehicle will need to sign an affidavit with the City Clerk’s Office that certifies the vehicle has all the safety features noted above.

Registered vehicles can only operate on public roads and streets where there is an established speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. They are prohibited on MDOT highways and interstates and a list of streets with high traffic counts. A list of the prohibited streets and and interactive map can be found on the city’s website.

The registration form can also be found on the city’s website. The second page is the affidavit. City leaders ask that neighbors wait to sign that page at the City Clerk’s Office so that it can be notarized.