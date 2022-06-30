HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Pine Belt neighbors will celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, but it’s important to know how to safely use the fireworks.

“Generally, you’re going to see a lot of grass fires that come from them, and then your gonna see a lot of trees that once that discharged ordinance comes back down. Sometimes they’ll still be on fire, and sometimes they’ll land on tops of trees in a neighbor’s yard or something like that, so that’s generally why we tell people leave this stuff to the professionals. Let the professionals handle the fireworks go out and enjoy them, but shooting them by yourself sometimes it can be dangerous,” explained Senior Lt. Brandon Lee, with the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

The City of Hattiesburg will host their Star Spangled Banner presentation on Friday at 6:00 p.m. If you decide to celebrate with fireworks yourself, keep an eye on children nearby.

“Make sure you use age appropriate fireworks always when your children use fireworks. Make sure there is adult supervision no matter how old they are,” said Sue Supulver, with Back Cat Winco Fireworks.