LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a person was shot at Howard Industries in Laurel on Friday, May 5.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said his department received a call about an active shooter between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the shooting happened in the parking lot of Howard Industries. Cox said the victim was shot twice and had a neck injury. The victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) in Laurel before being transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

According to Cox, the suspect fled to scene during the incident and was later arrested by Stone County deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers in Perkinston. He was identified as 21-year-old Keith E. Hinton, of Stone County.

Hinton was charged with one count of aggravated assault. There’s no motive for the shooting as of Friday morning.

Cox said Howard Industries will be closed on Friday.

A statement from Howard Industries released a statement that said, “The safety and well-being of our employees and community are our first priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured employee and his family.