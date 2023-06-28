JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The charges against the man, who was arrested in connection to a shooting at Howard Industries in Laurel, are expected to be upgraded.

Laurel police said the shooting victim succumbed to their injuries.

Keith Hinton, 21, was charged in connection to the shooting and was released on bond. He was initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting at Howard Industries happened on Friday, May 5. When officers arrived, they discovered the shooting happened in the parking lot of the business.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the victim was shot twice and had a neck injury. The victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) in Laurel before being transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

According to Cox, Hinton fled the scene during the incident and was later arrested by Stone County deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers in Perkinston.