HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There’s no shortage of historical buildings across Mississippi. You might think all of Mississippi’s historical sites are in historical cities like Vicksburg or Natchez. However, Hattiesburg is home to at least a dozen of them.

The National Register of Historical Places is a list of the nation’s cultural resources worthy of preservation. There’s over 1,300 in Mississippi. They’re not just homes, either. Historical places include archeological sites, battlefields, bridges, cemeteries, forts and historic districts. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History keeps an updated list of every site.

Hattiesburg has only historical buildings and districts. Below you can preview what each of the historical buildings are. Chances are you knew some of these were historical buildings already.

Temple B’Nai Israel:

The most recent listing is a synagogue. It was listed on January 25, 2018. It’s located at 901 Mamie Street and was built in 1947 or 1948.

Meador Homestead:

Built in 1885, this double-pen dog-trot log cabin made the register on November 5, 2010. This site is located at 6775 Highway 49. It was listed for being a well-preserved example of this kind of home. It’s also associated with the settlement of Piney Woods.

Beverly Drive-In Theater:

This theater was built in 1948 and was the first of its kind in the state. It was listed on July 30, 2008. The building was damaged during Hurricane Katrina.

Eaton 2rd Ward School:

This school was built in 1905 and served as a public school for white students. It was listed on July 16, 2008 and is located at 1105 McInnis Avenue. Its architecture marks periods of rapid growth in Hattiesburg.

East Sixth Street USO Building:

This building served the African-American troops stationed at Camp Shelby. It was built in 1942 and was listed on April 6, 2004. See this building for yourself at 305 Sixth Street East in Hattiesburg’s historic African-American commercial district.

Building 1071 (White House):

This Camp Shelby building was constructed in 1938. It was listed on September 2, 1997. It’s original purpose was to house offices and living quarters for the camp commander and staff.

Building 6981 (WWI Ammunition Magazine):

This ammunition storage magazine was built in 1917 and is the only building at Camp Shelby that survived World War I. It was listed on June 11, 1992.

Old Hattiesburg High School:

This old school building was built in 1911 and is located at 846 Main Street. The building’s Jacobethan/Tudor style makes it historically significant. it was listed on May 29, 1987.

U.S. Post Office:

This U.S. Post Office was listed on April 21, 1983. It’s located at 115 West Pine Street and was built in 1934. It’s historical significance is it’s art deco design. it’s even considered the finest art deco building in Mississippi.

Tall Pines:

This home was built in 1925 and served as the home two Mississippi governors, Paul Burney Johnson Sr. and Paul B. Johnson Jr. This home is located on Memorial Drive and was listed on October 16, 1980.

Saenger Theatre:

Built in 1929, this theatre is historically significant for its art deco style. It’s located at 201 Forrest Street and was listed on May 29, 1979.

Former U.S. District Courthouse:

The oldest listing was the home of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi and the Hattiesburg post office. It was built in 1910 and is located at 200 West Pine Street. This building was listed on September 18, 1973.

See photos and learn more about each site and check out Hattiesburg’s historic districts here. Learn how to nominate a property here.