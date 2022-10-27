FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20.

FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. While officers were investigating the report, they found human remains in a wooded area.

The scene remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the anthropology department at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM). They are working to identify the remains.

Anyone with information about the remains can call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.