HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will celebrate Pili’s, a spotted hyena, birthday on Saturday, April 30.

Pili joined the zoo in September of 2021. She joined her male companion, Niru. He joined the zoo in May of 2021. They both are spotted hyenas, the largest of the three hyena species. Typically, hyenas live 25 years in the wild or 40 in captivity.

Pili will be given a meat-based cake for her birthday. A special Dole Whip will be available at Ladha’s Cantina to celebrate.