FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) granted Forrest County $66.75 million for improvements to be made to Interstate 59.

Plans call for improving the surface, slope and safety of the interstate. One upgrade is the rubblization of the concrete surface from the Lamar County line to 0.3 miles south of Moselle, totaling 14 miles. Improvements will also be made to the slope of the shoulders, the safety of certain points on the road and to the on and off ramps.

Some trees will also be removed that are close to the interstate. Large trees like pine are prone to breaking and falling in high winds.

The final phase of the project will include aesthetic improvements. One measure includes the replacement of safety fencing.

MDOT leaders expect the project to the completed by the end of 2024. They advise drivers to slow, check for workers and avoid distractions while driving through work zones.