JONES COUNTY, (WHLT) – Both directions of Interstate 59/U.S. 84 at South 13th Avenue will close intermittently in Jones County on Sunday, April 23.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the closure will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. while crews with Mississippi Power place power lines.

Traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals. Drivers are asked to follow law enforcement instructions or take an alternate route.