FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a ramp and lane closure for Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg.

According to MDOT, the entrance ramp to I-59 South has been closed from U.S. 49 northbound, and the right lane of I-59 South has been closed at the U.S. 49 overpass. This comes after a vehicle struck the I-59 overpass at U.S. 49 earlier this week.

The ramp and lane closure will remain in place as a safety precaution while the overpass undergoes repairs. The closure will be in place until repair work in complete.

Drivers are asked to be on high alert for roadside workers.