JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Wayne County mother has been left heartbroken after her teenage daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were killed in a fiery crash in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened on Highway 84 East at Bogue Homa near Magnolia Road.

Robin Knight is grieving the loss of her daughter, 17-year-old Autumn Letson, after she was killed in Saturday’s crash.

“I can still hear the screams from my sons when I told them what happened. I just keep replaying everything in my head over and over again,” said Knight.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), Letson and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Joel Scott, were killed during a crash. Jose Carlos Osorio Romero, 21, was in a separate vehicle. He also died in the crash.

“It still doesn’t seem like it’s real. I’m still waiting on her to come home,” said Knight.

Letson was a student at Wayne County High School with dreams of becoming a nurse. Her mother said Letson was a kind-hearted Christian with a glowing smile and a love for God.

“That morning at 12:42 I sent her a text message and asked her if she knew that was a song in the Book of Revelation that we would be singing when Jesus returned. She said, ‘No, ma’am. I didn’t.’ I said, ‘Well, baby, check it out sometime.’ That was the last text she and I had,” said Knight.

Letson’s mother said the accident should have never happened. She said Romero was driving into oncoming traffic, but MHP has not confirmed those details.

“It was senseless. I have heard that there were 32 people who called and let them [police] know that that truck was driving into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road,” Knight stated.

The family wants to keep Letson and Scott’s memories alive.

“They believed in God, and they didn’t have no shame about it. They would tell anybody they met. They would. They help anybody when they needed,” said Knight.

The crash remains under investigation. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Letson’s funeral expenses.