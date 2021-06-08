INFINITY Science Center reopens to the public

Stennis Space Center visitors representative Nick Middleton watches as a young visitor interacts with Darla, one of two Stennis astronaut mascots, during INFINITY Science Center reopening activities May 29. (Courtesy: NASA)

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The official visitors center of NASA’s Stennis Space Center, INFINITY Science Center, reopened to the public on May 29 following its temporary closure in December 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the official visitor center, INFINITY aims to be the focal point for Earth and space science education and dialogue in the Gulf Coast area between New Orleans, Louisiana, and Pensacola, Florida. The facility displays more than 50 years of NASA history and has helped educate K-12 students across five states since first opening in 2012.

INFINITY Science Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Individuals interested in registering for summer camp sessions may learn more online.