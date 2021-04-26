Ingalls Shipbuilding to host hiring event in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ingalls Shipbuilding will host a drive-in hiring event in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, April 28.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center (962 Sullivan Drive).

Event attendees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions and speak to Ingalls recruiters and shipbuilders in person without having to exit their vehicle. Ingalls is now hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders for their shipyard located in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

To pre-register for this event