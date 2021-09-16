Inmate dies at Forrest County Adult Detention Center

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, a 51-year-old inmate was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m.

According to Hattiesburg American, a corrections officer found Jetson Shows, of Petal, unresponsive in his cell and called for on-duty medical staff for assistance.

The cause of death is not yet available.

The newspaper reported Shows arrived at the detention center the afternoon of September 2 after being arrested and charged by Forrest County deputies for possession of a controlled substance.