HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An interim president of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has been named after current president, Dr. Rodney Bennett, announced that he would step down from his position prior to the end of his contract.

During a meeting in Jackson in June, the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning approved a transition plan that brings on an interim president on July 16, following Bennett’s last day on July 15.

The board named Dr. Joe Paul as the school’s interim president. He served as USM’s student affairs administrator for over 40 years. He’s held a variety of positions at the university, including assistant director of student activities, assistant vice president and dean of student development and a faculty rank in USM’s College of Education and Psychology. He retired from USM in 2015.

The Bay St. Louis native received his Ph.D. in administration of higher learning from the University of Alabama. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication and political science from USM, as well as a master’s degree in communication and management from the school.

In addition to the transition plan, the board appointed members for the University of Southern Mississippi President Search. The appointed members are Co-Chair Tommy Duff, Co-Chair Gee Ogletree, Dr. Alfred McNair Jr. and Dr. Steven Cunningham.