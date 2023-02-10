HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A dozen Downtown Hattiesburg streets will close as the city hosts a walking parade and block party for Mardi Gras.

The Krewe of St. Catherine event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Parade participants will begin lining up at 6:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on North Main Street.

The parade will begin at the Community Arts Center, run five blocks east and take a left on East Front Street. The route will end in a block party on East Front Street, between Mobile Street and Main Street.

East Front Street, between Main Street and Mobile Street, will close at 4:00 p.m. to prepare for the block party.

At 6:15 p.m., Hattiesburg police will begin closing the following intersections:

McLeod Street at Forrest Street

Eaton Street at Forrest Street

West Pine Street at Forrest Street

West Front Street at Forrest Street

Main Street, east of Melrose Street

Main Street, south of Front Street

Jackson Street at East 2nd Street

New Orleans Street at East 2nd Street

Batson Street at Mobile Street

East Pine Street at Mobile Street

East Front Street at Mobile Street

East Railroad Street at Mobile Street and Main Street

Mobile Street, Forrest Street and East 2nd Street will remain open.

The intersections will reopen at 8:00 p.m., except for East Front Street, between Main Street and Mobile Street, where the block party will be taking place. This stretch will re-open at the close of the event around 11:00 p.m.

The parade is a walking parade. No motor vehicles are included.