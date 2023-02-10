HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A dozen Downtown Hattiesburg streets will close as the city hosts a walking parade and block party for Mardi Gras.

The Krewe of St. Catherine event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Parade participants will begin lining up at 6:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on North Main Street.

The parade will begin at the Community Arts Center, run five blocks east and take a left on East Front Street. The route will end in a block party on East Front Street, between Mobile Street and Main Street.

East Front Street, between Main Street and Mobile Street, will close at 4:00 p.m. to prepare for the block party.

At 6:15 p.m., Hattiesburg police will begin closing the following intersections:

  • McLeod Street at Forrest Street
  • Eaton Street at Forrest Street
  • West Pine Street at Forrest Street
  • West Front Street at Forrest Street
  • Main Street, east of Melrose Street
  • Main Street, south of Front Street
  • Jackson Street at East 2nd Street
  • New Orleans Street at East 2nd Street
  • Batson Street at Mobile Street
  • East Pine Street at Mobile Street
  • East Front Street at Mobile Street
  • East Railroad Street at Mobile Street and Main Street

Mobile Street, Forrest Street and East 2nd Street will remain open.

The intersections will reopen at 8:00 p.m., except for East Front Street, between Main Street and Mobile Street, where the block party will be taking place. This stretch will re-open at the close of the event around 11:00 p.m.

The parade is a walking parade. No motor vehicles are included.