HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A dozen Downtown Hattiesburg streets will close as the city hosts a walking parade and block party for Mardi Gras.
The Krewe of St. Catherine event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Parade participants will begin lining up at 6:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on North Main Street.
The parade will begin at the Community Arts Center, run five blocks east and take a left on East Front Street. The route will end in a block party on East Front Street, between Mobile Street and Main Street.
East Front Street, between Main Street and Mobile Street, will close at 4:00 p.m. to prepare for the block party.
At 6:15 p.m., Hattiesburg police will begin closing the following intersections:
- McLeod Street at Forrest Street
- Eaton Street at Forrest Street
- West Pine Street at Forrest Street
- West Front Street at Forrest Street
- Main Street, east of Melrose Street
- Main Street, south of Front Street
- Jackson Street at East 2nd Street
- New Orleans Street at East 2nd Street
- Batson Street at Mobile Street
- East Pine Street at Mobile Street
- East Front Street at Mobile Street
- East Railroad Street at Mobile Street and Main Street
Mobile Street, Forrest Street and East 2nd Street will remain open.
The intersections will reopen at 8:00 p.m., except for East Front Street, between Main Street and Mobile Street, where the block party will be taking place. This stretch will re-open at the close of the event around 11:00 p.m.
The parade is a walking parade. No motor vehicles are included.