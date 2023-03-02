HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a house fire in Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 2.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said crews responded to the scene just after 1:00 p.m. on McCall Street.

Firefighters found the home completely involved in fire. Once the flames were put out, HPD officials said a man was found dead inside.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hattiesburg police and fire departments are investigating the fire.