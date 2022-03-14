HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Hattiesburg will host its 19th Annual Irish-Italian Festival on Saturday, March 19.

The festival includes games for kids, food and drinks, a silent auction, an art show, music, mass and more. Irish stew, spaghetti and meatballs, sausage dogs, pizza, cotton candy, spirits and desserts will be available to purchase.

The event is free. A mass will begin at 4:00 p.m., with the festival following from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event will be held at 3117 West 4th Street in Hattiesburg.